Barton announces basketball post season honors

bartonsports.com – Three Barton Community College men’s basketball sophomores recently received post-season honors on the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Division I team with two landing on the All-Region VI Division I team. Sophomore Anthony Smith headlined the trio earning first team honors on both the conference and region list, being joined on the conference first team by Ezekiel Charles who also landed on the regional second team. Malik Rhodes rounded out the Cougar selections earning second team all-conference honors in his lone season with Barton.

Katrina Roenfeldt of the Barton Community College women’s basketball team capped her stellar career as a Lady Cougar earning two post-season honors, named to the Division I first team of the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) while earning second team honors in the Division I of Region VI.