2 pets perish in Thursday trailer house fire

There were not injuries but two pets perished Thursday in a mobile home fire in the 100 block of South Washington in Great Bend.

According to the Great Bend Fire Department, crews responded to the fire at 4:53 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed in flames. Due to very windy conditions some of the fire spread to the north of the residence. The Ellinwood Fire Department also responded to assist with water supply. Crews remained on scene for approximately 2 hours.

Fire Department officials are urging caution as dry and windy conditions will continue on Friday.