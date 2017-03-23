Road construction in Ellinwood on pace to be finished by Oct. 1

Ellinwood Interim City Administrator Chris Komarek says when the road construction project started on US 56 Highway or Santa Fe Boulevard last August, there were a few hiccups regarding the sanitary sewer portion of the project. Komarek says now the project to create four lanes of highway going east and west through Ellinwood is moving much faster.

He noted people need to be attentive to the constantly changing traffic control, including the temporary stop lights at Santa Fe and Main Street.

Chris Komarek Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/komarek-temporay.mp3

Komarek says the project has an October 1, 2017 deadline and he anticipates the construction crews to meet that mark. Ongoing road maintenance to the highway forced the hand for Ellinwood to move forward with the overhaul.

Komarek mentioned the project will also play a huge role in solving the city’s water drainage issues.

Chris Komarek Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/komarek-sewer.mp3

Komarek says one issue that has popped up are larger trucks coming from the south trying to turn east onto the highway. Some of the drivers are detoured through the city to make their turn and the side streets do not hold up as well for the larger semi-trucks.