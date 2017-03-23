Lady Cougars split road twinbill at Seward

The Barton Community College softball team belted four home runs in the back end of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Seward County Community College, bouncing back from an 8-3 defeat before holding on for an 8-5 win to salvage the conference twin bill at Cougar Field.

Seward County took the first game behind a five-run third inning but the Cougars chased the starting pitcher in game two getting four first inning runs before tacking on a run in four of the next five frames while holding off a seventh inning Saints rally.

The series split leaves Barton at 6-2 in the Jayhawk and 21-6 while Seward County moves to 4-2 in conference play and 29-12 overall.

The Cougars will next head to Colby Community College on Saturday for a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader.