Friday Weather

A vigorous low pressure system will move across the area Friday afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible across parts of south central and especially southeast Kansas. While the main risks will be damaging winds and large hail, a brief tornado is also possible across southeast Kansas. Strong and gusty south winds may also create extreme grassland fire conditions across the southern Flint Hills from midday through the afternoon.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Tuesday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59.

