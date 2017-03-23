Friday Weather

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. North northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 59.