Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/22)

BOOKED: John Ellis of Kansas City on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $5,000.00 C/S. Also booked on a Wyandotte County warrant for failure to appear. NO BOND.

BOOKED: Skyler Tidball of Hoisington on a Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery. Bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Skyler Tidball of Hoisington on a Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery. Posted $1,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Murdock Dechant of Dodge City to Kansas Department of Corrections.

BOOKED: Andrew Clark of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt. Bond set at $940.00 cash.

BOOKED: Benjamin Delgadillo of St. John on a Stafford County District Court case for driving while revoked and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on an Ellinwood Municipal Court case for contempt. Bond set a $1,056.50 CASH. Also booked on a Great Bend Municipal Court case for contempt. Bond set at $626.00 CASH. Also booked on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation. Bond set at $ $250.00 CASH.

RELEASED: Andrew Clark of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt. Posted $940.00 cash bond.

BOOKED: Fabio Chavez of Great Bend on a Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $300.00 CASH. Also booked on a Barton County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Bond set at $10,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Johnathan Powell of Great Bend on two Barton County District Court warrants for probation violation. NO BOND.

BOOKED: Steven Kimbrough of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Chad Wornkey of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt. Bond set at $840.00 CASH. Also booked on another contempt warrant with Great Bend Municipal Court. Bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Steven Kimbrough of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Posted $500.00 C/S bond.

RELEASED: Benjamin Delgadillo of St. John on a Stafford County District Court case for driving while revoked and disorderly conduct. Posted $1,000.00 surety bond.