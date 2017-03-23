Barton Community College and area high school students to perform in Vocal Masterclass forum

The public is invited to observe a Vocal Masterclass forum from 3-5:30 p.m. and from 6:15-8:30 p.m. on March 31 in the Dorothy Moses Morrison Chapel in the Fine Arts Building at Barton Community College. Those interested in learning more about vocal technique and performing are encouraged to attend one or both sessions.

Barton voice and area high school students will perform and then receive vocal training and advice in a forum setting from Kansas State University Music Professor Janie Brokenicky, who will work with students throughout the forum while audience members will have the opportunity to observe the techniques and methods she uses.

Brokenicky received her Bachelor of Music Education, Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education Mathematics, and Master of Music in Choral Conducting and Vocal Performance, all from KSU.

Brokenicky is now an Instructor of Music at her alma mater, teaching applied voice and music theory. Prior to instructing at KSU, Brokenicky spent three years as an Assistant Professor of Choral Music at Tabor College in Hillsboro and taught at Riley County High School for five years. Under her direction, the Riley County Women’s Choir performed at the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) competition in 2009 and the Concert Choir received first place in the Worlds of Fun Choral Competition in 2010 and 2012. Her teaching honors include the 2009 Kansas Horizon Award for outstanding achievement as a first-year teacher and the 2010 Kansas Choral Directors Association Young Director of the Year.

In addition to teaching, Brokenicky still enjoys performing as a soloist and guest artist. She has been a featured soloist at The Kauffman Center and Folly Theater in Kansas City and the Meyerson Symphony Hall in Dallas, Texas. Brokenicky was runner-up in the Graduate Division of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Regional Competition. This spring and summer she will be singing “Queen of the Night” in the KSU production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and serve as an Artist in Residence for the Ad Astra Summer Music Festival.

Barton voice students participating are: Jacob Woodmansee of Geneseo; Kolton Landreth and Paul Claassen of Wichita; Michael Raymer and Annelly Valdovinos of Great Bend; Maddie Pata, Kenzie Wolf and Dylan Carrier of Hoisington.

Area high school participants include: Jadynce Schroeder of Holy Family School in Great Bend; Malia Divilbiss, Great Bend; Ethan Wedel and Katherine Snapp of Great Bend High School; and Abbie Moyers of Great Bend Middle School.

For more information, please contact Barton Voice Instructor Glenna Gaunt at gauntg@bartonccc.edu or (620) 792-9289. Admission is free.