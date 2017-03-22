Thursday Weather

Thursday A slight chance of drizzle before 10am, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of drizzle between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.