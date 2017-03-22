Thursday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Patrick Burnett. Guests include Kristi Engle and Brenda Langden with Pawnee Valley Community Hospital who will talk about the Community Health Fair on March 31st. Also, Kathy Weaver will tell you about the sleep lab that is available at the hospital.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will continue his broadcasts from Washington, D.C. and talk with the experts at the American Enterprise Institute about the policy priorities of the Trump administration.

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Barton County 911 Director Dena Popp.

11:30-12:00 “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn along with Eco-Devo Program Director Ashley Bevan.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-8P ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

8P-10P ESPN Radio “Izzy & Spain”

10P-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fritz”