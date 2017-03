MARCH 22, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: USED PLASTIC BOAT TANK, APPARATUS TO START YOUR BOAT MOTOR OR LAND. 566-7374

FOR SALE: 2002 PONTIAC AZTEC, PARROT W/CAGE, METAL DETECTOR. WANTED: DOLL DOCTOR. 639-6097

WANTED: PORTABLE BASKETBALL GOAL, WHEEL CHAIR. 786-1052

FOR SALE: 2 MARTY J MOWERS 50″, 60″, 18 HP KOHLER ENGINE. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: 2010 FORD EXPEDITION EDDIE BAUER (LOADED), CRUST BUSTER NO TILL DRILL. WANTED: SMALL BUILDING 4X6,4X10 OR 6X10. 285-5288

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE, 8 TIRES 11R25. 285-9353

FOR SALE: CHARCOAL GRILL, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME W/WHEELS, ENTERTAINMENT CENTER 4X4 603-8584

FOR SALE: CRAFTSMAN CHAIN SAW, ECHO WEED EATER W/MANUAL, 3-1/2HP SIDEWALK EDGER. 264-0388

FOR SALE: 2000 17′ GLASTRON BOAT W/INBOARD MOTOR. 785-483-2325

FOR SALE: 14PCS 2″ METAL TUBING GOOD FOR FENCING/, SPRAYER TIRES, PARTS FOR CASE IH COMBINES. 653-4913

FOR SALE: ELECTRIC TWIN HOSPITAL BED, 1/2 GYM LOCKERS, CHRYSLER 440 MOTOR, TRANSMISSION. 793-0979

FOR SALE: AMANA WASHER & DRYER. 282-0745

FOR SALE: TV STAND, OAK DESK 785-317-7542

FOR SALE: ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME, DAN POST WESTERN BOOTS 9, MEN’S SLIP ONS 9, MULCHING PLUG. 786-1945

FOR SALE: STORAGE REEL FOR A GARDEN HOSE, WEED EATER. 792-1665

FOR SALE: CURTIS MATHIS TV 19″ WANTED: MED SIZE DOG CRATE. 792-6560

FOR SALE: 5X8 FLAT BED UTILITY TRAILER. 868-1016

WANTED: SHIPPING HARD CASE FOR GOLF CLUBS, 2 BOAT SEATS W/PEDESTALS. 793-2653

WANTED: DUNE BUGGY (2 SEATS) 785-483-5378

FOR SALE: 2 OR 4 TIRES 205/65/15 282-4917

FOR SALE: 2 1984 CHEVY BLAZERS. 617-8267

FOR SALE: FIREPIT RINGS, 2 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU’S. 785-650-1175

WANTED: EXERCISE HOME TRAMPOLINE. 639-2564

FOR SALE: EXERCISE BIKE, MEN’S BIKE. 639-2492

WANTED: TIRES 35″ W/20″ RIM. 566-7215

WANTED: 1983/86 CHEVY PU 4WD 316-619-8494

WANTED: AN INDIVIDUAL TO HELP CREATE A WEBSITE USING SQUARE SPACE. THE INDIVIDUAL MUST BE KNOWLEDGABLE IN CREATING & USING SQUARE SPACE AND CREATING A WEBSITE. THE INDIVIDUAL WILL BE COMPENSATED FOR HIS/HER SERVICES. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 793-7170

