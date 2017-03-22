Great Bend CVB enhances Hospitality Program, supports local businesses

As a way to enhance its Hospitality Program, the City of Great Bend’s Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) recently added a new service.

CVB representatives take to the streets each month to deliver information about upcoming events to approximately 250 locations. The laminated cards and other materials outline activities for the following month, along with lists of featured attractions and hospitality tips.

For example, one list in March included: the Kiwanis Pancake Feed; Barton Community College Theater production of “A Servant of Two Masters”; Sunflower Charity Gala; Jazz Festival; Legislative Coffee; Central Kansas Spring Expo; Golden Belt Community Concert; NHRA Chassis Certification & ETI; and BCC baseball dates.

“We want to give the front-line business people timely information to help them provide superior customer service,” CVB Director & Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said. “It can be especially handy when customers ask about local activities.

“When those who interact with local and out-of- town clientele have this information at their fingertips, it indicates we are welcoming and proud of our community. It gives us a good, positive image.”

In addition to Hayes, three others are on hand-delivery detail each month. They are: City Administrative Assistant Larami Parsons; CVB Visitor Coordinator Emily Goad; and CVB Visitor Representative Irma Gonzalez. Team members rotate their routes each month as they visit retail outlets, motels, gas stations, salons, and doctors’ and dentists’ offices.

“Anyone who wants to be added to our list is encouraged to contact us about this free service,” Hayes said. “We want to share the information with as many businesses as possible.

“This is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase themselves in particular and the community in general,” Hayes added. “CVB efforts are pointless without the support of businesses. We need teamwork to make Great Bend a better place. This is just one small part of that effort.”

City Administrator Howard Partington echoed many of Hayes’ comments, noting that partnerships between motels and other businesses benefit everyone.

“Those who visit our community will spend money at a wide variety of businesses,” Partington said. “When these businesses are able to answer questions from newcomers about events and activities, it speaks well for all of us.”

In addition, Partington said, the city’s CVB also hopes the Hospitality Program will encourage business travelers to return with their families, while it also informs local shoppers about events in their own backyard.

“The support of the business community is crucial,” he added. “If they can connect with their local and out-of- town customers, it is good for their bottom line too.”

Hayes noted that the Hospitality Program also continues to offer online training for employees of virtually any business.

For more information about the program or to be added to the list of businesses on the CVB’s route, contact Hayes by calling 620-793-4111 or 620-792-2750.