Family Crisis Center receives $30,000 grant from Walmart

Last year, Joanne Wondra applied for and received a $1,000 community grant from Walmart to bring a motivational speaker to present on behalf of the Family Crisis Center. Wondra serves as the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Family Crisis Center and says after receiving the community grant she stumbled upon a Walmart State Giving grant for a much larger amount.

The Family Crisis Center in Great Bend, Pratt, and Larned found out they were awarded a $30,000 grant from Walmart.

Wondra applied for the grant last fall with intentions to purchase a new passenger van. Family Crisis Center purchased a 2015, 15-passenger van from Marmies in Great Bend. The van is used to transport survivors to appointments and children to and from school.

Walmart Foundation’s State Giving Program provides grants to 501(c)(3) organizations ranging from $25,000 to $200,000, depending on the type of program.

The Family Crisis Center provides advocacy and support in 10 Kansas counties to survivors and secondary victims of domestic and sexual violence, child abuse and neglect, while encouraging social change through awareness, education and prevention.