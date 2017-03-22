Estimated $5 million brought in during Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo

The first week of April will mark the sixth year of the Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo. The three-day event at the Great Bend Expo Complex on West Barton County Road will include exhibits, speakers, cattle displays, horse training, dog training, and plenty of entertainment.

Event organizer Darren Dale says the Farm & Ranch Expo is a great way to boost the local economy.

Dale says there was roughly 50,000 people that attended the event last year and estimated the show brought in more than $5 million to the Great Bend economy. Dale says that estimate does not include the hundreds of vendors that are calling Great Bend home during the three days.

Dale showed his appreciation to the City of Great Bend and their investment to replace concrete in front of the Expo buildings.

There will be 80 acres of exhibit space and over 700 booths from April 5 – 7.