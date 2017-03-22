Cougars split with Iowa Western in battle of ranked teams

bartonsports.com – It didn’t have the feel of a weekend showdown of ranked teams, but the Tuesday afternoon doubleheader at Lawson-Biggs Field was still a battle of top twenty squads as the Barton Community College baseball team split the doubleheader with Iowa Western Community College.

Behind a seven run fifth inning, the No. 20 Reivers took the opener 15-9 but the No. 13 ranked Cougars were able to salvage the split behind a four run fourth inning in holding on for a 5-3 victory.

Now 21-7, Barton’s next action will come this weekend with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch in a four-game conference set at Garden City Community College.

Iowa Western leaves Great Bend 14-9 on the year taking the field on Wednesday in a 2:00 p.m. doubleheader at No. 12 Hutchinson Community College.