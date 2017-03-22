Great Bend will continue to maintain longer runway

Despite the fact that the Federal Aviation Administration has declined to possibly replace or rehabilitate the entire runway at Great Bend Municipal Airport, the city is planning to insure that one of the longest runways in the state will remain available to cross country travelers.

According to Airport Manager Martin Miller, the FAA has approved design and possible replacement work on only 5,500 feet of the 7,800-foot runway. The city had been in negotiations with the FAA for the work to encompass the entire length of the landing strip.

Miller says cross country air traffic using the facility would decrease dramatically if the landing surface was reduced to 5,500 feet.

Pre-engineering and design work for the project will begin soon but will not be completed for another year or so. Those studies will look at the earth beneath the runway along with the strength and condition of the concrete that has been in place for over 75 years. A determination will then be made on the next step of either rehabilitation or replacement.

A grant from the FAA will be used to pay for most of the design work along with any future construction costs.