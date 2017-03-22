Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/21)

BOOKED: Lawrence Schneider of Olmitz on a Barton County District Court case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Scott Scheuerman of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Aubryanna Kurth of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Kyle Eugene Fistler on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond on $183.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Kyle A. Stroud of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, to serve time of 30 days in county jail.

BOOKED: Brett Fisher of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court case for DUI and unlawful abuse of toxic vapors, bond set at $2,500.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Matthew Apodaca of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful cultivation and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $100,000.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Lawrence Schneider of Olmitz on a Barton County District Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Aubryanna Kurth on a Great Bend Municipal Court warrant.

RELEASED: Kyle E. Fistler on Barton County District Court warrant with a $183.00 cash bond.

RELEASED: Gustavo Cruz-Natividad received a 48 hour OR on GBMC case for DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance, and improper driving on a laned roadway and released to ICE.