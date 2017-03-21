Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday Weather

by Leave a Comment

weather

Mild temperatures will persist across the area through Friday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Wednesday, warming to the mid 70s on Thursday and the lower 70s on Friday. Winds will pick up on Thursday, with sustained winds around 25 mph and gusts around 35 mph. There will be multiple chances for storms from Thursday morning through Friday, with the best chances in Southeast Kansas on Friday.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *