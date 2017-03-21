Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
