Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.