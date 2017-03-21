Wednesday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHC Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will talk with the top ag advisor in the Trump White House and look at the efforts to improve rural broadband access.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker – “The War on Drugs”

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Airport Manager Martin Miller.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-7:30 ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”

7:30P-MID World Baseball Classic – Championship Game