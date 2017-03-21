Kansas man hospitalized after police K9 assists with arrest

FINNEY COUNTY – A convicted Kansas felon is back in jail and recovering from injuries after a weekend arrest.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police observed a suspicious person in the 1800 block of West Kansas Ave. in Garden City, according to a media release.

Officers made contact with the suspect who they identified as Darnell Wilks, 48, Garden City.

After contacting him, Wilks fled from police on foot and officers gave chase.

As he ran, Wilks was seen tossing a handgun to the ground in the west alley of the 900 block of Pearl Street.

Wilks was ultimately apprehended by a Garden City Police K-9 in the 900 block of Inge Avenue.

He was then transported to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment for injuries from the K-9 apprehension.

Wilks is being held in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon and Felony Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.