JACKSON COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday in Jackson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Mazda passenger vehicle driven by Anthony J. Bostick, 26, Topeka, was Northbound on U.S. 75 just north of 262 Road.

The vehicle left the roadway, rolled and the driver was ejected, according to KHP dispatch.

Bostick was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.