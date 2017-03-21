Great Bend cuts back on Cinco De Mayo sponsorship

For the second straight year, organizers with the Cinco De Mayo celebration in Great Bend asked the Great Bend City Council for a $1,000 sponsorship for this year’s event on May 6. The funds were used to bring entertainment to Jack Kilby Square last year.

Council member Brock McPherson questioned if the city was starting a precedent of giving money to every organization that wanted to host an event.

Council member Mike Boys felt the same way but acknowledged it is important to support the cultures in Great Bend.

Both McPherson and Boys suggested tapering down the sponsorship to $750.

The council determined the Cinco De Mayo celebration in Great Bend has been taking place in town for nearly 20 years. Last year was the first year Cinco De Mayo organizers asked for financial assistance from the city.

Council member Wayne Henneke stated the Hispanic community might feel mistreated from the recent presidential election, and it would be a good idea to fully fund the celebration.

The city council voted 5-1 in favor of sponsoring the upcoming Cinco De Mayo celebration for $750 with the possibility of the funding going down to $500 next year.