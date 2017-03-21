Great Bend adopts widened Neighborhood Revitalization Plan

The Great Bend City Council went ahead with adopting a new Neighborhood Revitalization Plan for the city Monday night. The program is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Commerce and provides tax rebates for home improvements or construction.

City Attorney Bob Suelter was asked to try to include most of the city with two targeted areas.

Mayor Mike Allison and Suelter said most of the city is now under the plan outside of areas assisted with Rural Housing Incentive Districts.

Mike Allison & Bob Suelter Audio

Three areas excluded from the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan that are currently under RHIDs include: north and west of 24th & Main Street at the Fairways of StoneRidge, the area by Walmart for The Reserves at Trail Ridge apartments, and lots on the west end of Amber Meadows. The first draft of the plan left out the section of town west of Patton Road, but Suelter included the area in the second targeted zone.

According to the Barton County Appraiser’s Office, the year 2016 existing appraised valuation on all parcels of real estate in the proposed Neighborhood Revitalization area is over $261 million in the Primary Target Area and above $471 million in the Secondary Target Area. The Primary Target will hold a 10-year rebate program while the Second Target will have a 5-year rebate.

A map outlining the Neighborhood Revitalization Area is on file at the City Administrative Offices at 1209 Williams.