GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Cooking Healthy From Your Home

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Cooking Healthy From Your Home” on Thursday, March 23, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Great Bend Recreation Center (1214 Stone St.).

During this program, Gloria Bogan will be showing you how to cook some simple and healthy meals in your own kitchen. Once you learn how easy it is you’re going to start enjoying cooking in your own kitchen and preparing your family more home cooked healthy meals. She will also touch base on ways to make lifestyles changes involving exercises, diet and other ways to improve one’s health.

For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 2 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.