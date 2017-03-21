Great Bend Post

Fire Marshal: Massive suburban Kansas City fire accidental

OVERLAND PARK— Investigators say the cause of Monday’s fire that spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to nearly two dozen homes was an accident.

 


Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said investigators interviewed witnesses Tuesday as crews monitored hot spots at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze before it was brought under control late Monday. The fire leveled one apartment building and heavily damaged a second. Debris from the blaze rained down on a nearby neighborhood.

Rhodes says at least 22 homes were damaged, with about a third of them sustaining significant damage.

Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries. He said it was a “blessing” that none of the injuries were serious.

