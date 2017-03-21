Denver travel show attendees show interest in Great Bend

The Travel & Adventure Shows are the largest series of travel shows in the United States that connect travel enthusiasts with thousands of exhibiting companies from around the world.

Christina Hayes and Emily Goad with the Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) attended the show in Denver this past weekend representing Great Bend.

Hayes questioned the attention that marketing Great Bend in a big city would receive, but says she was surprised at the interest levels.

Christina Hayes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/hayes-travel.mp3

Hayes says the two most popular Great Bend topics at the Denver show were Cheyenne Bottoms and the SRCA Dragstrip. The CVB came back with 23 contacts that want to be included on the regular email or mailing list regarding Great Bend information.

Hayes mentioned the Great Bend CVB is still getting their feet wet with trade and travel shows, but they will continue to promote Great Bend at future events.