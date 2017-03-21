Cop Shop (3/20)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Service Log (3/20)

Injury Accident

At 10:33 a.m. an accident was reported at SE 50 Road & SE 50 Avenue.

Theft

At 10:38 a.m. Bartlett Grain, 15 NE 60 Avenue, reported a theft.

At 1:44 p.m. a theft was reported in the 200 block of SE 60 Road.

Structure Fire

At 8:12 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 329 NE 10 Avenue.

Fire

At 10:47 p.m. a fire was reported at Diversion Dam, 463 SW 60 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Service Log (3/20)

Theft

At 2:52 a.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported an unknown white male stealing two pieces of candy. Total loss was $3.

Sick Person

At 10:22 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2926 Quivira Avenue.

Allergies / Stings

At 11:07 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5851 10th Street.

Non Injury Accident

At 11:43 a.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Washington Street.

At 1:23 p.m. Bryan Cleveland reported an accident with a utility pole at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 2:07 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at Krause Foot Clinic, 3109 12th Street.

Theft

At 4:02 p.m. Cherry Village Apartments, 5926 Eisenhower Avenue 34, reported a theft of a wallet.

Structure Fire

At 4:20 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 1508 Cherry Ln.

Theft

At 6:45 p.m. a theft was reported at Great Bend Public Library, 1409 Williams Street.