Barton Foundation’s Eighth Annual Sporting Clay Shoot to be held at Camp Aldrich

gobarton.com – The Barton Foundation will host its Eighth Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Camp Aldrich, 884 NE 110 Ave. in Claflin. This year’s shoot is sponsored by Hammeke Electric, Inc, Innovative Livestock Services and Murphy Family Enterprises.

Shooters can participate as individuals or as three-person teams in a modified 100-target Lewis Class style tournament. The money raised is used for mini-grants for Barton faculty members to purchase items for their classrooms that will enhance the student learning experience.

Registration is $65 with a lunch provided for those who pre-register by April 12. Following April 12, registration will still be $65; however, lunch will not be included. Lunch will be prepared by Great Western Dining. Registration fee includes 100 sporting clays, prizes for the overall winners and Lewis Class winners and chance drawings for gifts. The fee does not include shells and shooters will need to provide their own. Shooters can bring their ATVs and golf carts.

Those interested can register at clayshoot.bartonccfoundation.org.

Linden Target Sports will supply the equipment, run the operations and design the course to complement Camp Aldrich’s landscape.

This is the second time the shoot will be held at Camp Aldrich, which is located two miles north of Highway 156 between Claflin and the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area. It sits on 290 acres of rolling sand hills and wilderness areas. The camp boasts at least 70 species of wildflowers and grasses, 57 different types of birds, deer, turkey and various other animals; some of which are on the endangered species list.

“In only eight years, the shoot has already become one of the premier clay shooting events in the state and also one of the largest,” said Coleen Cape, Coordinator of Fundraising and Special Events at the Barton Foundation. “Hosting the shoot at Camp Aldrich is an opportunity to show off the camp to promote its many uses to the public, and the layout and rustic wooded geography of the camp make for a challenging and enjoyable shoot.”

For more information, contact Cape at capec@bartoncc.edu or (620) 786-1136.

Other major sponsors for the fundraiser are:

12 Gauge Sponsors

Dove Chevrolet Buick Cadillac

M & M Equipment

P & S Security

20 Gauge Sponsors

American State Bank & Trust Co

CUNA Mutual Retirement Solutions

Eldridge Fencing

First Kansas Bank

Great Bend Tribune

Wal-Mart