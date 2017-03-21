Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/20)

BOOKED: Jacob Parks of Lyons on a Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,990.13.

BOOKED: Ryan Shryock of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Rafael Carrasco of Great Bend on a Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Matthew Apodaca of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for unlawful cultivation and possession of drug paraphernalia, bond is set at $100,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Sierra Drake on GBMC case for served sentence in full.

RELEASED: Thelma Hernandez of Great Bend for GBMC case for failure to appear after receiving an order of release by the court. GBMC case for failure to appear after receiving an order of release by the court.

RELEASED: Eric Reed of Great Bend for GBMC case for contempt of court after receiving an order of release by the court.

RELEASED: Aaron Z. Corkill released by order of Great Bend Municipal Court.

RELEASED: Travis Watkins on a case after serving time.

RELEASED: Alexander Anderson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear after receiving an OR bond per Judge Verle Willey of the Barton County District Court.