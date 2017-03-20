Dateline: Claflin, Kansas

Vivian E. Grossardt, 94, died March 16, 2017 at The Good Samaritian Society, Ellsworth. She was born March 27, 1922 in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Paul and Rose (Müller) Radenberg.She was a life long Claflin resident. She was united in marriage to Harold Grossardt on October 20, 1945 in Claflin. He passed away August 10, 2000. She was a life long homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of the Claflin United Methodist Church, United Methodist Womens, Dorcas Doers Circle and the Bible Study. She was also the organist for the church for over thirty years.

Survivors include sons Jim Grossardt and wife Linda of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Ted Grossardt and wife Gretchen of Lexington, KY; daughters Joan Sutton and husband Stan of Topeka and Marie Bachman of Hoisington; brother Leo Radenberg and wife Pat of Great Bend; grandchildren Jill Werst and Mark Grossardt and three great grandchildren Hope Werst, Eva Grossardt and Roman Grossardt. She was preceded in death by brothers Albert and Marvin Radenberg and son-in-law Dan Bachman.

Services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Claflin United Methodist Church, in Claflin, KS.,with Pastor Gene Langhofer presiding. Burial will follow in Claflin Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home.

Memorials have been established with the Claflin EMS, United Methodist Memorial Fund or the Community Scholarship Inc. in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544