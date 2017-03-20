Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Thursday Night A chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.