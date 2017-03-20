Great Bend Post

Tuesday Weather

If you liked today’s high temperatures, well, you are out of luck for tomorrow. Temperatures will be significantly cooler tomorrow with more cloud cover as well. Temperatures will near normal for this time of year.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A chance of thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

