Tennis courts to be named after Great Bend coach Shannon Schartz

The list of accolades for Shannon Schartz, long-time tennis coach at Great Bend High School, is quite lengthy.

Leading the Lady Panthers to a State Championship in 1998 and coaching sixty-seven seasons of girls and boys tennis, the tennis courts at Veterans Memorial Park will soon be named after Schartz.

Chase Buntain, a 2013 Great Bend High School graduate and former tennis player for the Panthers, requested the west tennis courts be named after the 2012 National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame Inductee.

Chase Buntain Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/buntain.mp3

Buntain received the Great Bend City Council’s approval and plans to purchase the sign himself.

Buntain intends to reveal the sign naming the courts after Schartz with a tennis tournament benefiting the Colon Cancer Alliance Organization. Schartz is a colon cancer survivor and also a recent Great Bend High School Hall of Fame Inductee.