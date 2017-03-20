Rep. Marshall visits Ellis County on listening tour

HAYS -Congressman Roger Marshall visited Hays on his March Listening Tour on Saturday at the Hays Medical Center. Constituents had the opportunity to speak to the Congressman and the crowd about issues, concerns and ideas they have, according to a media release from his office.

“As always, I greatly enjoyed my time in Hays, America,” the Congressman said. “I greatly appreciate these Kansans’ input on a range of issues, especially on the dominating issue of healthcare. When we can sit down, define problems and together, we begin to work toward solutions in a respectful manner.Their input is essential in my ability to ably represent them in Washington.”

This stop was on the final leg of his March Listening tour, which spanned 8 cities in all areas of the district.

The Congressman will embark on an April Listening Tour next month – dates, times and locations to-be-announced.