John O’Connor

March 20, 2017

Step right up folks, and join us for another award-eligible edition (the 296th) of this adventure in word slinging, phrase wrangling and preposition dangling. And it’s brought to you in part this week by our friends at John’s Restaurant, featuring food just like Mom tried to make. We’re now at the new easy-to-find location, just south of the old hard-to-find location.

Had a discussion the other day about daylight time versus regular old ‘organic’ time.

“This switcheroo every six months drives me crazy,” I told my lovely wife. “Why can’t we just leave it alone one way or the other? It’s kinda like Leap Year. I mean, what’s the point? Plus it makes me lose an hour of sleep for six months.”

“No, it doesent,” she replied in that ‘pretty darn sure I’m right tone’ of voice. I’m not fond of that voice. “You lose one hour the first night and that’s it. You compensate by going to bed an hour earlier the next night, even though the clock says it’s your regular bed time. After two or three days it’s all smoothed out.”

“You mean I lose only one hour on one night?” I got out my calculator to do some ‘figgering.’ She seemed to be right. “But where does that hour go? It just doesen’t cease to exist, does it?”

“No, it’s still there, it’s just been re-shuffled , so to speak,” she explained in that ‘I’m being very patient with an idiot’ voice. “It’s been placed in a little time bank, sort of, and you re-claim it next November when we ‘fall back’ an hour.”

“A bank, huh?,” I replied, a bit skeptical. “Do I get interest on it?”

“About as much interest as we get on our savings right now,” she said. “I think it comes out to point zero zero two percent.”

“And who runs this bank?” I queried, determined to get to the bottom of this.

“Congress,” she rejoined. “They made the law.”

“Congress,” I said glumly. “Oh good, now I feel better about the whole thing. “Who wouldn’t trust Congress?”

“You, for example,” she replied in that ‘good grief, the things I have to put up with around here’ voice. “Just think of it as a little investment now that makes you happy in November.”

“I just have one more question,” I said. “Can I save up 24 of these hours and get an extra Leap Day next time we have a Leap Year?”

“No, but you CAN take a Flying Leap.” She smiled and gave me that ‘I’ve had the final word and that’s that’ look.

So, I guess that settles it. Now that I finally understand Daylight Time I can move on to Quantum Physics. I’m not convinced Einstein had it right.

Well, Terry had it right on last week’s hit music question. Yes, ‘Do You Think I’m Sexy?’ by Rod Stewart was the only Number 1 song in ’79 that had a question mark on the end.

You gave me plenty on ‘input’ on the geological formation question. Ryan guessed the ‘Arkansas River Lowlands,’ and ‘Jaybird’ figured it was the Ogallala Acquifer. No on both counts. The formation I’m thinking of is one of the oldest in North America and has the same name as an ancient mountain range in the same general area.

Re: the ‘instrument used on a mid ‘60s Dylan album; Ryan guessed the organ on ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and ‘Maggie’s Farm’ (an abbreviation) guessed Dylan’s harmonica. Well, Ryan DID have the right album. The particular ‘instrument’ I’m thinking about is not generally thought of as a musical instrument, but more of a novelty.

So, that leaves the Dylan question still open, as is the one about the geological formation, and also the question about the one subject absolutely taboo in the books that the US armed forces publishing services was sending to the troops overseas in World War II. Hint: the subject had to do with politics.

The passing of Chuck Berry a few days ago gave me inspiration for a new question: which one of his hits was titled after a product still available today?

Well, okay, here’s a bonus question: A now-defunct auto manufacturer once had a model that had to change its name as World War II approached. What was the model?

That wraps it for this go-round. Hope you enjoyed your visit and will grace us with your presence once again next week. See you then.

John