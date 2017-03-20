Dale Phillips recognized by Barton County Commissioners

Dale Phillips has become a jack of all trades over 40 years as an employee of Barton County. Phillips, who now serves as Road and Bridge Director, Director of Memorial Parks & Cemeteries, along with Noxious Weed Director, has progressively advanced in his work to eventually oversee three different departments. Barton County Commissioners Monday recognized Phillips for his service leading the Noxious Weed Department for the last 40-years.

Commissioner Kenny Schremmer made the motion to recognized Phillips for his service and says his leadership not only in Barton County but statewide as well has been invaluable.

As it turned out, the Dale Phillips recognition was the only agenda item during Monday’s meeting. A discussion on whether to continue the county’s membership with Great Plains Development was postponed to a later meeting, as was an appointment to the Great Plains Development board.