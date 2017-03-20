Cougars earn split over conference leader, win No. 20 on the year

The Barton Community College baseball team were within ninety feet of a tying run on Sunday but instead ended up with another split as the No. 13 Cougars and Dodge City Community College each won a game to half the weekend’s four game series at Lawson-Biggs Field.

The Cougars took the opener 10-4 scoring in each of its six at-bats but in the nightcap a couple of Conquistador big innings were enough as Barton’s leadoff ninth inning triple came up short in a 9-8 defeat.

The series split leaves Barton at 5-3 in conference play and 20-6 overall while Dodge City leaves Great Bend at 9-3 in the Jayhawk and 17-7 on the season.

Barton will have a day’s rest before No. 20 ranked Iowa Western Community College rolls in to Lawson-Biggs Field for a Tuesday 2:00 p.m. doubleheader.