Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/17 – 3/19)

3/17

BOOKED: Dakota Gray of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $328.00 cash only. BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Kasey Wagner on a Barton County District Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Alexander Anderson of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $576.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Thelma Hernandez of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Thomas Gray of Great Bend for BTDC warrant for probation violation after posting a $291.50 cash bond.

3/18

BOOKED: Rebecca Hoffman of Chase on a Barton County District Court case for DUI and failure to maintain lane, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Bryant Galvan of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set in lieu of $365.00 cash only or 30 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set in lieu of $890.00 cash only or 29 days in jail.

BOOKED: Eric Reed of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond.

BOOKED: Ryan Shryock of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $1,387.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Jasmine Lucero Velasco of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set in lieu of $500.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Austin Lemonds of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond is set at $2,500.00 C/S or 18 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Gerald Hopkins of Great Bend on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $300.00 cash only.

BOOKED: Bradley Esther of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic violence and failure to yield at stop sign, bond is $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Rebecca Hoffman of Chase on a Barton County District Court case for DUI and failure to maintain lane after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through TNT Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Ryan Shryock of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, posted bond in cash of $1,387.50.

RELEASED: Jasmine Lucero Velasco of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Bradley Esther of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic violence and failure to yield at stop sign after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Austin Lemonds of Hoisington on Hoisington Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $2,500.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

3/19

BOOKED: Sierra Drake of Salina for GBMC serve sentence.

BOOKED: Rusty Standler on a Barton County District Court case for DUI, bond set at $1,000.00 C/S.

BOOKED: Lindsey Drescher of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery, bond is set at $1,000.00 C/S or 48 hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Nathan Clanton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault and child endangerment, bond set at $20,000.00 C/S.

RELEASED: Larry Thiel of Great Bend on Rush County District Court warrant for violation of PFA and battery DV after he posted a $2,500.00 surety bond.

RELEASED: Quintin Welch of Lawrenceberg, IL on a Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended after serving sentence.

RELEASED: Tiffany D. Cook on Barton County District Court warrant with a serve sentence.

RELEASED: Kyle Stroud of Great Bend for CKCC time served.

RELEASED: Rusty Standlee of Chase for BTDC case of DUI after posting a $1,000.00 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: McKenzie Usoro of Hoisington on Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Kasey Wagner on a Barton County District Court case after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Daniel Crowe of Great Bend on Barton County District Court cases after serving his sentence.

RELEASED: Lindsey Drescher of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000.00 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.