SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend is ready for April

After the United States Army Air Force declared the B29 base in Great Bend surplus in 1946, the City of Great Bend acquired the base and has been racing on the strip since the early 1950s. Long-standing tradition of Great Bend, the SRCA Dragstrip is ready to begin another racing season that gets underway in April.

SRCA Board of Directors President Hank Denning says it is time to put the track back together.

Hank Denning Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/henning-1.mp3

In 2015, the SRCA constructed a new ET shack with new scale monitors, and new this year are the set of scoreboards located at the 330-foot mark of the track.

Hank Denning Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/henning-2.mp3

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Summit Points races begin the weekend of April 21. The Lucas Oil Division race is the first week of June and Rocky Mountain Race Week starts July 13. A complete schedule of races can be viewed at srcadragstrip.com.