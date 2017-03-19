Monday Weather

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy.

Thursday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.