Monday Weather

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
