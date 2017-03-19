Monday on 1590 KVGB, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the mental health professionals from the Center for Counseling and Consultation.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Mike Adams
11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” – “Pages in Time” hosted by former KVGB News Director Jack Hartle and the late Bob Parrish and Jigg Schultz. “Great Indian Raid – Part 1”
11:30-12P “Cougar Pause” hosted by Cole Reif – Guests include Barton Community College Foundation Director Coleen Cape who will talk about the upcoming Foundation Clay Shoot.
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster & Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory.
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-7:30 ESPN Radio – “Jalen & Jacoby”
7:30P-MID World Baseball Classic – Semi-Finals
Leave a Reply