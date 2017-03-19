Great Bend still looking at improvements for Events Center

It has been a full year since the Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau transferred its office to the Great Bend Events Center on 10th Street. An ordinance went into effect January 1, 2016 to turn the CVB into a city operation and city personnel.

The Events Center has received several renovations in the past year and staff is still looking at possibilities of how to fill the unused office space in the back.

Great Bend Community Coordinator and CVB Director Christina Hayes says just to put heating and air conditioning in the back portion could cost in the neighborhood of $250,000.

Christina Hayes Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/hayes-cvb.mp3

There are also no working restrooms in the back area of the Events Center. Hayes says the city is now considering replacing the carpet and adding more separations to make the Events Center cheaper to rent out for smaller groups and events.