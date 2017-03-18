There is no “offseason” for the United Way of Central Kansas

In late February, United Way of Central Kansas announced they reached their $275,000 fundraising goal for 2017. Even as one campaign ends, the United Way starts preparing for the 2018 campaign.

UWCK Executive Director Julie Bugner-Smith feels grateful the United Way chapter was able to reach their goal because that has not been the case throughout the state.

Julie Bugner-Smith Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/smith-goal-1.mp3

Bugner-Smith goes to all the local 5th grade classes in Larned, Ellinwood, Hoisington, and Great Bend to talk about United Way, community partners, and volunteering in the community.

Julie Bugner-Smith Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/smith-goal-2.mp3

The poster contest in the local 5th grade classrooms has started where the students are given a poster to design and color what they learned from the presentation. After all the posters are turned in, a board picks their favorites and during halftime of a local high school football game the posters are presented to local community leaders and volunteers.