Sunday Weather

Sunday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Friday A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 64.