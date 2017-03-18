Great Bend Post

Sunday Weather

Hot and windy conditions are in store for the entire region on Sunday. The combination of strong southerly winds and hot temperatures will create very high to extreme grassland fire danger levels Sunday afternoon.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64.

