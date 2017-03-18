Sunday Weather

Sunday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64.
