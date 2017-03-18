Sunday game times announced for KU and WSU

The NCAA announced that the Kansas Jayhawks will face off against Michigan St. Spartans at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 in the round of 32.

Kansas comes off a dominating win against UC Davis on Friday, winning 100-62.

Michigan St. defeated Miami (Fla.) in the following game in Tulsa, 78-58.

Wichita St. will go up against Kentucky at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the NCAA.

Wichita St. comes off a close win over the Dayton Flyers, 64-58 on Friday in Indianapolis.

Kentucky escaped by Northern Kentucky, 79-70.