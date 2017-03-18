Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting ~ Monday, March 20, 2017 – 9:00 a.m. until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Minutes of the March 13, 2017, Regular Meeting are not available.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of March 6, 2017, and ending March 20, 2017.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. NOXIOUS WEED: Recognition of Dale Phillips:

-Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge / Noxious Weed / Memorial Parks Director has worked for Barton County since September 11, 1973. He became the Noxious Weed Director in 1976. Mr. Phillips progressively advanced in his work, eventually overseeing not one, but three departments. At this time, the Commission will be asked to recognize Mr. Phillips for forty years of service as the Barton County Noxious Weed Director.

B. GREAT PLAINS DEVELOPMENT: Continuation of Membership:

-Great Plains Development assists the County, and its Cities, with Small Business Administration loan applications, Community Development Block Grant writing, economic development revolving loans and community strategic planning. The Commission will be updated on recent programs, new CDBG information on the County and Cities, discussion about CDBG-Revolving Loan fund and possible future changes and new planning services (Strategic Doing) available from GPDI. The Commission will be asked to approve the County’s 2017 membership.

C. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Great Plains Development:

-As a Great Plains Development member, the County is eligible to make

appointment to the Board. At this time, the Commission will be asked to

consider the appointment of a Commissioner to the Great Plains Development

Board.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes, sign any documentation approved during

the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular

County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

-Subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Carey Hipp, County

Counselor, will discuss regular business. Immediately following Ms. Hipp’s time,

Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will discuss regular business.

10:00 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Financial Officer

10:30 a.m. – An Excavator, Asphalt Mixing Bids, Annual State Noxious Weed

Report and Fence Painting at Hillcrest – Dale Phillips, Road and Bridge / Noxious

Weed / Memorial Parks Director

10:50 a.m. – Federal Funds Exchange for 2017 – Barry McManaman, County

Engineer

11:00 a.m. – Great Bend Transload Facility discussion – Mr. McManaman; Jan

Peters, Great Bend Chamber and Watco

11:30 a.m. or after all appointments have been completed, the Commission will

have a working lunch. During this time, they will review the County’s Employee

Handbook and other documents related to regular operations.

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Dena Popp, 911

Director, is scheduled for March 23, 2017.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be Monday, March 27, 2017, at 9:00 a.m.

VII. ADJOURN.