Barton baseball sweeps Dodge

bartonsports.com – Barton Community College softball team got out to early leads Saturday in Dodge City picking up a conference doubleheader sweep at Dodge City Community College.

Getting two home runs on the day by freshman Payton Reynolds, the Cougars scored early and held on 5-2 for the first win then put four on the board to begin the second while adding nine more in the middle innings to earn Reynolds the win in the circle with the 13-3 game shortened five inning victory.

Barton improves to 5-1 in Jayhawk Conference play and 20-5 on the season while dropping Dodge City to 4-4 and 14-8 on the year.

Next up for the Cougars will be a Wednesday 2:00 p.m. doubleheader against Seward County Community College (3-1, 28-11) at Cougar Field.