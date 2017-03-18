Barton baseball splits with Dodge

bartonsports.com – The Barton Community College baseball team returned for Saturday’s game two at Lawson-Biggs Field with vengeance in splitting the day’s doubleheader with conference leading Dodge City Community College.

With the Conquistadors scoring four runs in the first three innings holding on for a 4-1 win in the opener, the No. 13 ranked Cougars put seven on the board in their first at-bat then tacked on nine more in their next two frames coasting to the game shortened seven inning 17-1 victory.

The split leaves Barton at 4-2 in conference play and 19-5 overall while Dodge City moves to 8-2 in the Jayhawk and 16-6 on the season.

The teams will wrap up their four-game series on Sunday beginning with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch doubleheader.