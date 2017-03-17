Woman dies after Kansas semi crash

SEWARD COUNTY – A woman died in an accident just after 5a.m. on Friday in Seward County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1991 Mercury Cougar driven by Natosha Michelle, Garcia, 29, Pueblo, Co. was southbound on U.S. 83 three miles north of Liberal.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt semi driven by Leonard Earl Jameson, 60, Jones, Oklahoma.

The semi jackknifed and came to rest in north bound lane.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Miller Mortuary.

She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Jameson was not injured.