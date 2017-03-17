Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Weekend Weather

by Leave a Comment

Very warm and windy conditions will prevail across the entire region on Sunday. The combination of warm temperatures and strong south winds will raise the grassland fire danger risk into very high to extreme levels Sunday afternoon.

Very warm and windy conditions will prevail across the entire region on Sunday. The combination of warm temperatures and strong south winds will raise the grassland fire danger risk into very high to extreme levels Sunday afternoon.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *