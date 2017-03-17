Weekend Weather

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
