Kansas man hospitalized after crash into concrete truck in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY- A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. on Friday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Ford passenger car driven by Douglas A. Kuntz, 49, Quinter, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of the U.S. 281 Junction.

The driver was distracted and ran into an eastbound International Concrete Truck driven by Oelke, Robert G. Oelke, 48, Russell.

Kuntz was transported to the hospital in Russell. Oelke was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.