Kansas man accepts plea deal in shooting at police officer

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A man originally charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer pleaded no contest to reduced charges after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in his trial.

The Salina Journal reports 36-year-old Michael Ryan, of Salina, accepted the plea Thursday to attempted voluntary manslaughter of Salina detective Crystal Hornseth. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault of his daughter and one of her friends, and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Ryan went to a home where his daughter was visiting friends. He pointed a rifle at 17-year-old and made his 15-year-old daughter go with him. Later, he fired 10 shots at Salina police who had surrounded his house.

A Saline County jury was dismissed Thursday after attorneys announced a plea was reached.